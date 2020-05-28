Authorities: Investigation underway after 2-month-old found dead in Greeneville

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – An investigation is underway after a 2-month-old child was found dead in Greeneville.

According to the Greeneville Police Department, the child was found Thursday around 6 a.m.

The Greeneville Fire Department and Greeneville/Greene County EMS also responded to the scene in the 700 block of North Main Street.

GPD reports the child was found unresponsive and was transported to a local hospital, where it was pronounced dead on arrival.

The circumstances are currently under investigation by the Greeneville Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Divistion and the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services.

The body is being taken to the William L. Jenkins Forensic Center at E.T.S.U for autopsy.

Details are limited at this time.