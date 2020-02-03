Greeneville police: 2 injured in motorcycle crash outside Greeneville Fire Department station

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Two people were transported to a hospital after a motorcycle crash on Asheville Highway in Greeneville on Sunday.

According to a crash report from the Greeneville Police Department, officers were called to the scene of the crash just before 10 a.m. on Sunday.

The report says the motorcycle was trying to turn right from Asheville Highway onto East Vann Road at the same corner as the Greeneville Fire Department station.

The driver, Randy Warnke, reportedly lost control and the 2014 Harley Davidson 1HD collided with the right curb.

GPD reports the motorcycle came to rest in a grassy area between the fire department and East Vann Road.

The passenger, Marie Warnke, sustained a “suspected major injury” as a result of the crash. Randy also received a non-incapacitating injury.

Both people were transported to the hospital by ambulance, and the motorcycle was towed from the scene.

Both Randy and Marie were wearing their helmets.