Greeneville PD: Woman mistakenly buys loaded gun at church rummage sale

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Greeneville woman called the police Sunday after she discovered she had accidentally purchased a loaded gun at a church rummage sale in May.

According to a report from the Greeneville Police Department, officers were called on Sunday, June 6 to speak to a woman who said she had been at a rummage sale at the First Church of God on West Main Street. The rummage sale had taken place on May 7.

The woman told officers that the gun had been “taken out of a bag of clothing and put on a table for sale.”

The woman said she wanted the holster the gun was in and believed the weapon to be an airsoft gun, according to the report.

GPD reports the woman discovered it was actually a Glock 23 with a full magazine when she returned home. She told police she then informed the youth pastor at the church and called police to turn it in.

The report states another woman told police the gun was her husband’s, but she was unable to properly describe the markings on the weapon.

After looking up the serial number on the weapon, police learned it had been reported stolen on May 8 by the Greene County Sheriff’s Office.

GPD reports the gun was placed into evidence with 11 .40 rounds, the magazine and the holster.