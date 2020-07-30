LIVE NOW /
Greeneville PD: Unordered seeds arriving locally in mail

Local

Photo: Greeneville Police Department via Facebook

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Greeneville Police Department is warning the public of seeds that have been arriving in the mail without being ordered.

According to a post from GPD, the seeds have now been reported in local mailboxes bearing a shipping address from China.

The Tennessee Department of Agriculture has warned Tennesseans to not plant or handle the seeds if they arrive at their homes.

Instead, residents are encouraged to put the seeds inside two sealed sandwich bags and either throw them away or send them to the TDA.

Virginia agencies have also reported similar seeds arriving in the mail.

