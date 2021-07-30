Greeneville PD: Suspect who shot at officers being held without bond

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Greeneville Police Department (GPD) released additional details surrounding a shooting incident on Thursday afternoon.

According to police, the suspect, Joseph Hale, had multiple felony warrants and was fleeing officers in a stolen black Ford Focus on Arnold Road.

The incident report states that a pursuit followed when Hale refused to pull over for Greeneville police.

The pursuit stopped at 513 N. Hill St. as Hale jumped out of the vehicle and fired three rounds at a police officer from a 9mm handgun.

The suspect then ran from the scene on foot and headed toward North Irish Street.

Multiple officers arrived at the scene to establish manhunt perimeters from Baileyton Road to Highway 11E and North Main Street.

Several law enforcement agencies, including the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, assisted in the efforts, and Hale was taken into custody at 5:43 p.m. on Poor Farm Road.

Other agencies that assisted included the following:

Greene County Sheriff’s Department

Baileyton Police Department

Tusculum Police Department

Tennessee Highway Patrol

THP Air Support

ATF

3rd DTF

U.S. Marshal’s Office

“The words to describe the appreciation and amazement that the chief and I have for the way that so many different agencies meshed together is just impossible,” said GPD Assistant Chief Michael Crum. “Completely amazing! One of our federal partners said, ‘I have never seen this level of cooperation before.'”

Hale was transported to the Greene County Jail, where he is being held without bond due to multiple failures to appear along with misdemeanor and felony charges.

The investigation is ongoing, and charges are pending.

No further information was released at this time.