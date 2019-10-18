Greeneville PD: ‘Spree Killer’ may have been in town for 2-3 months before murder

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL)- There are still many unanswered questions as to why a South Carolina man came to Tennessee and reportedly committed murder, before his eventual capture in Florida.

Stanley Mossburg, 35, is accused of killing three people, two of those in Florida, along with Christopher Short of Greeneville.

Short was murdered earlier this month while doing laundry at a laundromat in Greeneville.

On Friday News Channel 11’s Pheben Kassahun sat down with Detective Captain Tim Davis with Greeneville Police to learn more about what may have brought Mossburg to Northeast Tennessee.

TONIGHT AT 6: New details about the suspected 'spree killer' charged in a Tri-Cities murder case. I sit down with Greeneville Police who tell me more about the suspect's time in the Tri-Cities. pic.twitter.com/QE3tQNq9Td — Pheben Kassahun WJHL (@PKassahunTV) October 18, 2019

Cpt. Davis told Pheben that while they don’t know why Mossburg was in our region, they have been told that he could have been in the area for anywhere from 2 to 3 months.

“Was rumored to have stayed with friends here and there. We’ve talked to and interviewed a couple of people…I know at one point he was staying in a homeless camp, basically a tent type situation,” Davis said.

While Mossburg had a lengthy criminal history, none of that history was connected to our region until October 2nd when Short’s body was discovered behind the Greeneville laundromat.

PREVIOUS STORY: ‘Spree killer’ suspect in Greeneville murder appears in Florida courtroom Wednesday

Mossburg was arrested after a manhunt ended in Winter Haven, Florida this week.

Mossburg spoke to reporters while being transported to jail in Florida on Tuesday. Mossburg said he’s “a prophet, not a serial killer” and that he allegedly killed the victims because “God needed them” for a war.

“Y’all will see God and there’s going to be a angels and demons fight from God,” Mossburg said before getting inside a patrol car.

Mossburg went on to say “there’s a war” and “everybody will see.”

MORE: Polk County, FL Sheriff: Greeneville murder suspect is a ‘spree killer’ and ‘needs the death penalty’

In the interview with Cpt. Davis on Friday, he said police are still left with many questions about who he was, “By his social media platform, he proclaims to be a member of a gang,” Cpt. Davis said. “He refused extradition. He’s fighting it. So, that doesn’t mean they have not formally charged him with their homicides yet, and I have not heard anything in at least two days on that.”

Mossburg is currently being held without bond in Polk County, Florida.