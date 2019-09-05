Greeneville PD searching for SUV following Thursday morning crash

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL)- Greeneville Police are searching for an SUV that was involved in a crash that sent one person to the hospital Thursday morning.

That crash happened at the intersection of East Andrew Johnson Hwy and Harlan Street around 8:50 a.m.

Authorities said they are searching for a white SUV, pictured above, that is “possibly a Honda CRV driven by a white female.”

Now officials are asking for the public’s help to identify the vehicle.

We’re told the driver of the other vehicle in this crash was injured and taken to the hospital.

No further details about the driver’s condition were immediately available.

If you have any information about this crash you are asked to call Greeneville Police @ (423)639-7111 ext. #1