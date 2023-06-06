GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Greeneville Police Department (GPD) is investigating a hit-and-run crash that injured an 87-year-old woman.

According to the department, two individuals were involved in an alleged hit-and-run crash on Tuesday around 11 a.m. in the 521 Tusculum Boulevard McDonald’s parking lot.

Photo: Greeneville Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lt. Eddie Key at 423-783-2818 or by private messaging the department’s Facebook page.

News Channel 11 has reached out to the GPD for more information.