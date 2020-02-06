Greeneville PD: ‘Ongoing Investigation’ into death of infant girl, few details available

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL)- Authorities with the Greeneville Police Department said Thursday they are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of an infant girl.

In a news release, officials said that officers with the Greeneville Police Department responded to a home on the 1600 block of Highway 70 Bypass, ” where they found the child unresponsive. The child was transported to the hospital by EMS, where she was pronounced dead.”

Authorities said the investigation is still active and ongoing.

Greeneville Police is working alongside both the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Department of Children’s Services for this investigation.

This investigation is separate from another child’s death in the area. Greene County deputies and TBI agents are also investigating the death of a child that occurred Saturday.

No further details were immediately available.

