1  of  3
Breaking News
Greeneville PD: ‘Ongoing Investigation’ into death of infant girl, few details available Police: State of emergency issued for Richlands, Tazewell County, shelters opened EMA Director: Local disaster declared in Dickenson County, low-lying residents told to evacuate
1  of  21
Closings & Delays
Appalachian School of Law Bristol, TN Schools Buchanan County, VA Schools Carter County, TN Schools Cocke County, TN Schools Grayson County, VA Schools Greene County, TN Schools Hancock County Health Department Hawkins County, TN Schools Johnson County, TN Schools Lee County, VA Schools Mitchell County, NC Schools Moonflower Montessori School Rogersville City School Smyth County, VA Schools Sullivan County, TN Schools Towering Oaks Christian School Tri-Cities Christian School Virginia Highlands Community College Washington County, TN Schools Washington County, VA Schools

Greeneville PD: ‘Ongoing Investigation’ into death of infant girl, few details available

Local

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:
greeneville-police_252718

FILE

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL)- Authorities with the Greeneville Police Department said Thursday they are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of an infant girl.

In a news release, officials said that officers with the Greeneville Police Department responded to a home on the 1600 block of Highway 70 Bypass, ” where they found the child unresponsive. The child was transported to the hospital by EMS, where she was pronounced dead.”

Authorities said the investigation is still active and ongoing.

Greeneville Police is working alongside both the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Department of Children’s Services for this investigation.

This investigation is separate from another child’s death in the area. Greene County deputies and TBI agents are also investigating the death of a child that occurred Saturday.

STORY: Greene Co. Sheriff’s Department, TBI investigating child’s death

No further details were immediately available.

Stay with News Channel 11 as we continue to follow this developing story.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss