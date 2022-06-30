GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Greeneville Police Department (GPD) has created a new space to safely buy and sell items or conduct child custody exchanges.

Photo: A map depicting the location of the Greeneville Police Department’s “Safe Exchange Zone.”

A release from the GPD states that its “Safe Exchange Zone” is located at the police department at 200 N College Street and is in a well-lit spot under video surveillance.

According to the GPD, the purpose of the safe zone is to remove some of the potential danger that accompanies people meeting to conduct internet purchases.

“Usually, there is a potential danger for people to meet and exchange goods for money. Each person is assuming a risk of robbery and/or assault,” the release states.

In addition, the department hopes the space will be used by guardians as a place for child custody exchanges.

“Earlier this year in a nearby town, three people lost their lives at what was described as a child-custody exchange,” the release states.

The GPD reminds anyone intending to use the space that while it is intended to add a level of security, people should still exercise caution during these exchanges and call 911 if they have concerns about violence.