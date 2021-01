GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with the Greeneville Police Department gave the all-clear Tuesday afternoon after a report of a suspicious package.

Authorities said they received the report Tuesday morning about a backpack near a propane tank outside of the Walmart on East Andrew Johnson Highway.

Police said the backpack was, “cleared by a member of the police department bomb squad and no explosives were found.”

No charges were filed, according to police.