GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Greeneville police say a report of a possible explosive device led to an area being evacuated Monday, but no explosives were found.

The Greeneville Police Department was notified Monday afternoon of a possible explosive device in an apartment in the area of Light Street.

The area was evacuated as a precaution.

Explosive ordinance disposal units from both the Greeneville and Morristown police departments responded to the scene, along with the Greeneville Fire Department.

The location was searched but no explosive devices were found, according to the police department.