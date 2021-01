GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The man found dead in a “suspicious vehicle” along the Highway 70 bypass in Greeneville has been identified.

According to the Greeneville Police Department, the man has been identified as Andrew Davenport, 32.

Davenport’s body was discovered on Saturday, January 23 at 12:41 p.m.

GPD says foul play is not suspected at this time. However, investigators are awaiting the results of the autopsy to determine a “direction for the case.”

No further information was released.