Greeneville PD: Man charged with DUI after allegedly found passed out at gas pump with 12-day-old baby in car

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Greeneville man was arrested on Wednesday after police allegedly found him asleep at a gas pump with a 12-day-old baby in the back of the vehicle.

According to a report from the Greeneville Police Department, officers were called to the Weigel’s gas station on Tusculum Boulevard around 5:30 p.m. after receiving reports of a man passed out in his vehicle.

The report says officers arrived and found Paul Winstead hunched over and asleep in a Nissan Versa at pump 6.

GPD reports Winstead eventually woke up after officers banged on the window multiple times.

Officers report that he appeared confused as to where he was and what was happening, and the report says Winstead’s eyes were “bloodshot with pinpoint pupils.”

A Weigel’s attendant told police they witnessed Winstead drive up to the pump about two hours before police he was woken up.

The report says a 12-day-old baby was in the back of the car in a car seat.

Officers report that Winstead refused a blood toxicology test.

He was charged with DUI, violation of implied consent, child endangerment and driving on a revoked license.

Winstead was transported to the Greene County Jail, and the vehicle was towed.