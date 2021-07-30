Police investigating after man found shot in Greeneville Thursday night

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Greeneville police are investigating after a man was found in a ditch with a gunshot wound Thursday night.

According to a report from the Greeneville Police Department, officers were called to the 200 block of Pinecrest Drive just before 10 p.m. after reports of shots fired and a wounded person.

When officers arrived, they reportedly found a man and woman lying down in a ditch between apartments. The pair were told to keep their hands up while officers approached.

GPD reports the man was bleeding from his right leg. He reportedly told officers “he had been shot in the same leg he had broken.”

The woman told police she had heard a fight outside, then went out to help the wounded man.

The report states an officer began helping the man while the other responding officers kept the area secure. A crime scene was set up shortly after, and the Greeneville Fire Department and EMS began taking care of the man.

The man with the gunshot wound was transported to the Johnson City Medical Center.

Captain Tim Davis of the Greeneville Police Department said that as of 12:30 p.m. Friday, no suspects have been identified and the investigation remains ongoing.