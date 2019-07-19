Greeneville PD investigating Thursday night shooting

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Greeneville Police Department is investigating a shooting with injuries from overnight on Thursday.

According to the department, officers responded to the call of a man that was shot on Tusculum Boulevard just after 11:30 p.m.

Officers say they found a man with apparent gunshot wounds near Pelican’s Snowballs.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and police say his status is unknown at this time.

The shooting is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Greeneville Police Department at (423) 639-7111.