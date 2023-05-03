GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Greeneville Police Department (GPD) is investigating a fatal Wednesday morning crash.

According to the GPD, officers responded to a single-vehicle crash at the 2200 Block of East Andrew Johnson Highway around 7 a.m.

When they arrived, officers reportedly found David Foshie, 69, of Greeneville, unresponsive and removed from the vehicle, the department stated.

Foshie was pronounced dead at the scene, and his body was taken to the William L. Jenkins Forensic Center for autopsy, the GPD stated.

The crash remains under investigation.