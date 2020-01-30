Greeneville PD: Estimated $3,895 in property stolen from storage unit

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Greeneville police estimate that more than $3,800 in property was stolen from a storage unit at a facility on Rose Lane.

According to a report from the Greeneville Police Department, officers responded to Snap Storage in the 1600 block of Rose Lane on Wednesday night after the victim found out someone had stolen from her unit.

The victim told officers that the unit had been “cleaned out entirely.”

The report lists the following items as stolen:

Refrigerator

Stove

Hawthorne Christmas Village Care Bear Set

Various Pots and Pans

Air Conditioner

Sectional

Dinette Set

Bedroom Set

Curtains

Towels

GPD estimates the total value of all the property stolen was $3,895.