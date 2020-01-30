LIVE NOW /
Greeneville PD: Estimated $3,895 in property stolen from storage unit

(AP Photo/M. Spencer Green)

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Greeneville police estimate that more than $3,800 in property was stolen from a storage unit at a facility on Rose Lane.

According to a report from the Greeneville Police Department, officers responded to Snap Storage in the 1600 block of Rose Lane on Wednesday night after the victim found out someone had stolen from her unit.

The victim told officers that the unit had been “cleaned out entirely.”

The report lists the following items as stolen:

  • Refrigerator
  • Stove
  • Hawthorne Christmas Village Care Bear Set
  • Various Pots and Pans
  • Air Conditioner
  • Sectional
  • Dinette Set
  • Bedroom Set
  • Curtains
  • Towels

GPD estimates the total value of all the property stolen was $3,895.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

