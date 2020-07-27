Greeneville PD: Both drivers transported to hospital after head-on collision Sunday; one charged with DUI

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Two people were transported to the hospital after a head-on collision in Greeneville on Sunday.

According to a report from the Greeneville Police Department, officers responded to the crash in the 2100 block of East Andrew Johnson Highway at 4:13 a.m.

Witnesses at the crash scene said Timothy Kilday, of Greeneville, was driving in the wrong lane, which resulted in his vehicle hitting the other head-on.

GPD reports officers could smell an odor of alcohol around Kilday, and his speech was slurred.

Kilday reportedly refused to give blood or breath tests, and officers discovered his license was suspended.

Both Kilday and the other driver were transported by EMS to Greeneville Community Hospital East for their injuries, according to the report.

Kilday was issued a summons at the hospital for the following:

Driving under the influence

Driving while license is suspended or revoked

Violation of implied consent

Reckless driving

Kilday is scheduled to appear in court on Monday at 8:30 a.m.