GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Authorities say they found a body after extinguishing a car fire in a church parking lot Tuesday night.

A release from the Greeneville Police Department (GPD) states that first responders arrived at Eastside Baptist Church at 8:02 p.m. in reference to a car fire in the parking lot.

A vehicle in the back parking lot was engulfed in flames when the GPD and Greeneville Fire Department located it. Once crews extinguished it, authorities found a body inside, police say.

The GPD launched an investigation into the cause of the fire and the circumstances surrounding the death. The body will undergo an autopsy at the William L. Jenkins Forensic Center in Johnson City.

No further information is available at this time.