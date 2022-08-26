GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Greeneville authorities on Friday revealed that police responded to the Days Inn on Aug. 23 to discover the body of a man in a wooded area behind the motel.

Officers arrived at the scene located at 935 East Andrew Johnson Highway after receiving a call from a concerned citizen, a release from the Greeneville Police Department states.

Crew members with the Greeneville Fire Department identified the body to have belonged to Daniel Cutshaw, 41, of Greeneville. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police do not suspect foul play. An investigation is ongoing. The body has been sent to the Quillen Forensics Center for an autopsy.