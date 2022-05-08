UPDATE: According to Captain Davis, officers have been outside of the residence since around 8:30 Saturday night. The suspect’s identity will not be released by police until the hours-long standoff comes to an end.

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Police are advising the public to stay away from an area in Greeneville after a suspect barricaded themselves inside of a home.

According to a release from the Greeneville Police Department (GPD), a suspect is barricaded inside of a house around Sunset Boulevard and Alice Street. The public is asked to remain out of the area while the situation is ongoing, and the GPD said a large police presence will be seen nearby.

According to Greeneville PD Captain Timothy Davis, the suspect is wanted for Aggravated Domestic Assault. Out of an abundance of caution, Davis said the GPD considers all barricaded suspects armed.

This is an ongoing story. News Channel 11 has a crew on-scene, and details will be updated as they become available.