Greeneville PD asking for public’s help after reported shooting victim dropped off at emergency room

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL)- Greeneville Police officials are asking for the public’s help after they said a man with an apparent gunshot wound to the chest was dropped off at a local emergency room Friday.

According to police, the man, who hasn’t been identified, “was uncooperative with officers, and we were unable to determine the circumstances which led to the shooting. The male was dropped off at the hospital by a black male with dreadlocks who was driving a silver Jeep.”

Authorities said the man was dropped off at Greeneville Community Hospital East but was taken to another area hospital for treatment.

If anyone has any information about the incident you are asked to contact Greeneville Police at 423-787-6193.

No further information was immediately available.