Greeneville PD: 1 flown to hospital after Wednesday night crash with entrapment on Highway 11E

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A driver was flown by WINGS to the Johnson City Medical Center after a crash on US-11E on Wednesday night.

According to a report from the Greeneville Police Department, the crash occurred when a Saturn Outlook allegedly ran a red light near the Aldi’s parking lot intersection and hit a Nissan SL2 that was turning right.

The Nissan had been pulling out of the Aldi’s parking lot at the time of the crash, according to GPD.

The report says both vehicles received disabling damage in the crash.

GPD reports the driver of the Nissan was flown by WINGS to the Johnson City Medical Center for treatment of injuries.

The report says the driver of the Nissan had been trapped in the vehicle and required extrication.

The driver of the Nissan suffered “suspected major injuries.”

The driver of the Saturn, Feliciano Sarate, was not injured in the crash.

Sarate was charged with driving without a license, driving without proof of insurance and running a red light.