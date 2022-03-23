GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Greeneville community members wore black on Tuesday to a school board meeting in solidarity with people of color and to raise awareness of racism.

Organizers of the social display said they hope the solidarity sparked healthy conversations regarding what the Black community continues to face and what community members can do moving forward to promote inclusivity.

“Will we be able to completely resolve it?” Angela Campbell, the Vice-Chair of the George Clem Multicultural Alliance, asked. “Absolutely not. But this is a start, and as of right now, the administration is willing to work toward that. So, we came in peace, but we want to present as our presence of concerned citizens that want to affect change.”

School leaders said that they hope students feel comfortable approaching staff and speaking with them.

“Equity is a big focus for us in our district because we want all of our students to feel valued and safe in our schools, not just physically safe, but also emotionally safe,” said Dr. Suzanne Bryant, the Assistant Director of Schools for Instruction at Greeneville City Schools. “Working with the George Clem Association is a great partnership for us to continue to improve to make sure that all of our students are having a great educational experience in Greeneville City.”

Event organizers will meet with school leaders next month, where they hope to address potential policy changes.