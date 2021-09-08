Greeneville officials announce road closures ahead of sewer repairs

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Officials with the town of Greeneville announced Wednesday that several roadways will be closed amid sewer concerns.

These roads include Crescent Street from Lynn Avenue to Old Asheville Highway, which will be closed at 8 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 9. Officials did not release how long the repairs will take.

Crescent St. from Lynn Ave. to Old Asheville Hwy. will be closed at 8 a.m. tomorrow, Sept. 9, so the Water Commission can address a sewer issue. The entrance to Hardin Park will remain open, and GWC is coordinating with Greeneville City Schools regarding bus schedules. — Town of Greeneville (@GreenevilleTown) September 8, 2021

Town officials said the Greenville Water Commission (GWC) will address the sewer issues at this time, and the entrance to Hardin Park will remain open.

GWC is coordinating with Greeneville City Schools regarding bus schedules.