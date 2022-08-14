GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A local nonprofit has put together a truckload of donations for Kentucky flood victims.

The Greeneville based nonprofit, Gifts for Kids – with the help of local businesses and the public – were able to send a trailer of essential items to victims of the devasting floods in Kentucky on Friday.







Gifts for Kids is originally organized to provide Christmas gifts to children ages 12 and under in the Greeneville and Greene County areas.

For more information on how to donate, visit the Gifts for Kids website.