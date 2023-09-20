GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Greeneville Middle School football player was hospitalized after a medical emergency during practice on Tuesday, school officials say.

Greeneville City Schools Director Steven Starnes told News Channel 11 the student is in the hospital and receiving treatment as of Wednesday morning.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the student and their family as they recover,” Starnes said.

Additional counseling and mental health personnel are available to support Greeneville Middle School staff and students.

No further details were released.