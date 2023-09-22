GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Greeneville Middle School student who was hospitalized after suffering a medical emergency earlier this week has died, according to a school official.

Greeneville City Schools Superintendent Steve Starnes confirmed Friday night that seventh-grader and football player Kaden Gunter had died.

On Tuesday, Kaden experienced a medical emergency during football practice, according to school officials.

Family members told News Channel 11 on Wednesday that Kaden was in critical condition and being transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.

A vigil was held Wednesday at the school’s football field, where community members showed up to show their support for the then-hospitalized student.

Starnes issued a statement Friday night: