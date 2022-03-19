GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) -The Greeneville Green Devils have taken down the Jackson South Side Hawks to win their second straight state championship game.

The Greeneville High School men’s basketball team has done it! After a hard-fought battle on the hardwood, Saturday afternoon in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, the Green Devils are Class 3A State Champions.

This game was a rematch of last year’s game and Ja’Kobi Gillespie continued to play a major role in the win.

Greenville ended up beating South Side 77-48.