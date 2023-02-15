JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Greeneville man was arrested Tuesday, Feb. 14 after he reportedly used a tow truck to steal a vehicle in Johnson City in January, according to a report from the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD).

A release from the JCPD said Wallace Oliver is charged with one count of theft over $2,500 in relation to the incident which happened on Jan. 22.

Deputies responded to a Johnson City restaurant on North Roan Street amid reports of a stolen pickup truck, the release said. Investigation revealed the truck was stolen from the restaurant’s parking lot by a white tow truck, according to the release.

The tow truck was tracked back to Greeneville, and deputies discovered it was registered to Oliver. A search warrant was executed at Oliver’s property, and police reportedly found pieces of the stolen pickup truck on the property.

Wallace Oliver was taken to the Washington County Detention Center on a $10,000 bond.