Greeneville man to defend title of ‘World’s Best Bricklayer’ at June 9 championship in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (WJHL) – Fred Campbell will represent the Tri-Cities in a competition built for builders.

According to a release from SPEC MIX, Campbell is the only three-time champion of the organization’s BRICKLAYER 500 World Championship.

Campbell, a Greeneville native, has qualified for the 2021 competition in Las Vegas. The bricklaying competition will take place June 9, 2021.

The release states 2021 marks Campbell’s eleventh time qualifying for the SPEC MIX BRICKLAYER 500.

Last year, SPEC MIX reports Campbell won with an adjusted brick count of 756. As the winner, Campbell was awarded a new Ford F-250 4×4 Super Duty truck and more than $10,000 in cash and prizes.

The event starts at 11:45 a.m. ET with other competitions starting before the BRICKLAYER 500 at 1 p.m. You can watch a live stream of the event by clicking here.

Campbell’s bio on SPEC MIX’s website states he and tender Tony Shelton represent Creative Masonry in Greeneville, Tennessee.