GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Federal escapee and accused child rapist Sean Williams was on the run for about a month before he was arrested in Florida Tuesday.

A 1999 green Toyota Tacoma was reported stolen from a home on Davis Street in Greeneville on Nov. 17, according to the Greeneville Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Service. Investigators said Sean Williams was seen fleeing from that same truck in Pinellas County, Florida, and video footage places it in Sylva, North Carolina on Nov. 17 when Williams was spotted there.

Davis Street is only a few blocks away from Summer Street in Greeneville where Sean Williams escaped from a prison transport van on Oct. 18.

U.S. Marshal David Jolley told News Channel 11 investigators believe Williams was hiding out in Greeneville for weeks before he stole the truck and fled to Florida.

Greeneville resident Kevin Hardy said he saw law enforcement searching Davis Street in force when Williams first escaped.

“They had a bunch of police all over here for a while, and then all of a sudden, they thought he left,” Hardy said. “Then they came back about a week later and said they still think he’s in the neighborhood.”

Hardy said Davis Street is a tight-knit community and that he, along with other neighbors, has been keeping a close eye out for Williams since the Oct. 18 escape.

“I don’t see how, he’s pretty smooth because like I said, we hang out and we all looked for him,” said Hardy.

Hardy said he was shocked and disturbed when he heard the news that Williams was in Greeneville for the majority of the time since his escape.

“His type of charges and the knowing that he was still around here, we got kids and people around here, this is a neighborhood,” said Hardy. “It was just shocking, we thought he probably had left by now because like I said, nobody had seen any signs of him in this area.”

Hardy added that he is happy to know Williams was arrested and out of Greeneville.