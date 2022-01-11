Greeneville man sentenced in relation to fire that killed child

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man charged in connection to a 2020 fire that killed one of his children has been sentenced.

According to clerks at the Greene County Criminal Court, Robert Inbody entered a plea agreement Monday.

Inbody pleaded guilty to two counts of attempted child abuse and neglect. Each of those counts holds a 10-year sentence that must be served consecutively, according to court clerks.

Inbody must serve 12 months in prison for each count, equaling two years. The remainder of his sentence will be served as supervised probation.

The fire occurred along Woolsey Road in Greeneville and resulted in the death of a 3-year-old boy, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation reported in May 2020. The boy’s twin sister was found outside of the burned camper with severe burns. Inbody was identified by the TBI as the father of the children.

Court documents obtained that same month revealed that Inbody had been operating a welder powered by a generator at the time of the fire.

Devin Lee Cullum, the mother of the children, was also charged following the fire. She faced a charge of accessory after the fact to aggravated child neglect.

Those charges have since been dropped, according to a Greene County court clerk.