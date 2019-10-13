Greeneville man facing felony arson charges after several structure fires Sunday

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Greeneville man is facing several felony charges including five counts of aggravated arson after emergency crews responded to several structure fires on Sunday.

A release from the Greeneville Police Department said officers responded to an area near Marshall Lane in Greeneville to multiple structure fires.

The fire includes personal property.

Officers found a suspicious person in the area with items they believe may have been used to start the fires.

That man was identified as 27-year-old Brandon Joe Griffin of Timber Ridge Road in Greeneville.

He is being held on a $250,000 bond at the Greene County Detention Center.

He is scheduled to appear in court Monday at 8:30 a.m.