Greeneville man charged in Washington County, Tenn. hit-and-run

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Greeneville man has been charged in connection with a hit-and-run last month that injured another driver in Washington County, Tennessee.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office has charged Robert Randall Shelton, 32, with felony hit and run.

The sheriff’s office says Shelton’s Honda Accord ran a stop sign at Corby Bridge Road and Bill Mauk Road in the South Central Community and crashed into Ford Focus back on March 13. The driver of the Ford was injured. Shelton ran from the scene before deputies arrived, according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators later determined that Shelton was the driver of the Honda.

Shelton is currently in custody at the Greene County Detention Center on unrelated charges. He will be transferred to the Washington County Detention Center where he will be held on a $2,000 bond.