Greeneville man arrested on drug charges after found unconscious outside Subway

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Greeneville police arrested a man they found unconscious in his truck outside of the Subway on East Andrew Johnson Hwy.

According to a report from the Greeneville Police Department, officers were patrolling when they spotted a vehicle at the Subway with its taillights and headlights on.

The report says officers approached and found Charles Mason passed out behind the wheel with a bottle of liquor in the passenger seat.

Mason reportedly gave consent for officers to search him after he was woken up, and officers discovered 14.5 grams of methamphetamine, a small amount of marijuana four and a half tablets of Xanax.

Mason was given a field sobriety test and performed ok, according to the report.

Mason was charged with one count of Schedule II drug violations and two counts of simple possession/casual exchange.

He was taken to Greene County Jail without incident.