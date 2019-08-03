Greeneville man arrested on drug charges after found unconscious outside Subway

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: Greene County Jail

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Greeneville police arrested a man they found unconscious in his truck outside of the Subway on East Andrew Johnson Hwy.

According to a report from the Greeneville Police Department, officers were patrolling when they spotted a vehicle at the Subway with its taillights and headlights on.

The report says officers approached and found Charles Mason passed out behind the wheel with a bottle of liquor in the passenger seat.

Mason reportedly gave consent for officers to search him after he was woken up, and officers discovered 14.5 grams of methamphetamine, a small amount of marijuana four and a half tablets of Xanax.

Mason was given a field sobriety test and performed ok, according to the report.

Mason was charged with one count of Schedule II drug violations and two counts of simple possession/casual exchange.

He was taken to Greene County Jail without incident.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss