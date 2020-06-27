Greeneville man arrested on domestic assault charge

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man in Greeneville, Tennessee was arrested early Saturday morning for domestic assault.

A woman witnessed Jenry Hernandez Ramirez throw a female up against a blue car and

hit the female in the face. The victim got into the car with Ramirez, while the witness contacted law enforcement.

Officers with the Greeneville Police Department responded to the call and reported that the pair were still in the car when they arrived. They added that Ramirez had an odor of an alcoholic beverage on his breath.

As the victim stepped out of the blue vehicle, officers reported that they saw saw blood coming from her mouth.

Ramirez was arrested for domestic assault in fear that the action would keep occurring of left

on the scene with the victim, the police report read. The suspect was then transported to the Greene County Detention Center.