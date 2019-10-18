LIVE NOW /
Watch News Channel 11 at 5:30

GCSO: Greeneville man arrested on 16 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor

Local

Investigation reveals man owns phone with photos of minors engaged in sexual activity, charged with 16 counts of Offense of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: Greene County Sheriff’s Office

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Greeneville man was arrested Friday and charged with 16 counts of Offense of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor.

According to a release from the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, David Allen Monroe, 60, of Greeneville, was arrested on Friday.

The release says an investigation determined that Monroe owned a phone that had multiple photos of minors engaged in sexual activity or simulated sexual activity.

The content was deemed patently offensive.

Monroe is being held in the Greene County Detention Center on a $160,000 bond.

He is scheduled to be arraigned in court on Monday morning.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss