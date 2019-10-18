GCSO: Greeneville man arrested on 16 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Greeneville man was arrested Friday and charged with 16 counts of Offense of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor.
According to a release from the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, David Allen Monroe, 60, of Greeneville, was arrested on Friday.
The release says an investigation determined that Monroe owned a phone that had multiple photos of minors engaged in sexual activity or simulated sexual activity.
The content was deemed patently offensive.
Monroe is being held in the Greene County Detention Center on a $160,000 bond.
He is scheduled to be arraigned in court on Monday morning.