Greeneville man arrested for public intoxication on Christmas Day said he saw ‘things falling from the sky’

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Greeneville Police arrested a man Saturday night after officers say they found him intoxicated in a parking lot.

According to a press release from the Greeneville Police Department (GPD), officers met the man around 9:30 p.m. in the parking lot of a motel in the 900 block of East Andrew Johnson Highway.

When they began speaking with him, officers reported he “began acting incoherently and stated he was seeing things falling from the sky.”

Officers say they smelled alcohol on his breath, and believed he may have been under the influence of other drugs.

The man, later identified as Benjamin McMahan, was charged with public intoxication and arrested “for his own safety and the safety of the public.”