Greeneville man arrested after allegedly throwing gun out SUV window, fleeing from police

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man who allegedly held a woman against her will was arrested in Greeneville early Monday morning after trying to escape police in a vehicle and threw a gun out the window.

According to a report from the Greeneville Police Department, authorities began looking for Khary Price after a man came into their office and told officers that a friend of his was being held against her will in a vehicle driven by Price.

The woman had texted her friend telling him that she and Price were out looking for a gun he had thrown out.

She later told them that they had found the gun and were headed back.

The report says that officers started to get behind the vehicle after locating it, but Price sped off.

Officers located the vehicle and found out that Price had fled on foot. The woman was still in the passenger seat.

Authorities soon found Price hiding in a basement on North Sunset Street and taken into custody.

The woman in the vehicle told officers that Price had thrown the gun out the window while driving away from them. She showed authorities where he had thrown it, and it was discovered loaded in the middle of the street.

Price was arrested for driving on a revoked license second offense, unlawful possession by a convicted felon and tampering with evidence.