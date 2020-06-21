Greeneville man arrested after allegedly assaulting 14-year-old grandson

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Officers with the Greeneville Police Department arrested and charged a man with domestic assault following an altercation with several family members, including his 14-year-old grandson.

Richard Claridy of Outer Drive in Greeneville, was arrested after he told police he had gotten into a verbal argument with his wife over the discipline of their 14-year-old grandson, whom they have custody of.

Police say they spoke with Claridy’s wife who claimed that he had gotten upset because his sister in law was in Mrs. Claridy’s car.

When officers spoke with the sister-in-law, she told them that the juvenile male was “dragged and choked” by Claridy.

She said she attempted to break up the altercation, and when she did, she told police that Claridy assaulted her and that she was in fear of her life. Officers on the scene reported that she had a mark on her right arm from the alleged assault.

With all of the information gathered Claridy was placed under arrest for domestic assault. He was transported to the Greene County Detention Center without incident.