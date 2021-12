GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Greeneville Light and Power System will pursue offering broadband internet access.

The Greeneville Energy Authority, which oversees GLPS, approved a $14 million project that will involve the Town of Greeneville and Greene County using American Recovery Act funds.

The authority plans to apply for a state grant to expand broadband access in rural counties.

If the project is approved by the state and TVA, the first broadband internet lines could be installed next spring.