Greeneville leaders debate new turf for high school

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Greeneville leaders Tuesday night debated replacing Greeneville High School’s turf and whether the town has the funds to do so.

At a Board of Mayor and Alderman (BMA) meeting, school leaders claimed the turf replacement poses as a matter of student safety concerns.

Town leaders postponed the discussion, citing that officials continue to work toward health insurance changes among town employees.

City Manager Todd Smith said once the town determines those changes, leaders will look into funds regarding a new turf for the high school.