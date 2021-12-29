Greeneville leaders announce Midnight on Main to ring in New Year

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Midnight on Main will return to downtown Greeneville to ring in the New Year, a release from city leaders revealed Wednesday.

On Friday, Dec. 31, the community can enjoy live entertainment, fireworks and festivities for all ages.

“We’re so excited to be back in the heart of downtown,” said Amy Rose with the Town of Greeneville. “We can’t wait to welcome everyone for fun times as we say goodbye to 2021 and welcome a new year.”

Midnight on Main will feature three main venues: General Morgan Inn, Catalyst Coffee Company and Capitol Theatre.

At the General Morgan Inn, participants will have dining and overnight special offers. Brumley’s Restaurant will begin serving at 5 p.m., with reservations required. Call 423-787-7500 for more information.

The Catalyst Coffee Company will host Karaoke at the Catalyst starting at 8 p.m. and followed by live music at 9:30 p.m. The musical lineup will be announced at a later date. Warm drink specials will be available.

Live music will also be jamming from the Capitol Theatre at 8 p.m. followed by a movie presentation of When Harry Met Sally (1989).

On the street, a DJ will host a street dance at 8 p.m. near the intersection of Main and Depot streets. Free party favors, including hats and noise makers, will be available.

Three food trucks will be on site, including The Top Dog hotdog cart, Snappy’s Tacos and Island Vibe Grill. Other food options include concessions and a cash bar at the Capitol Theatre.

At 11:30 p.m., Mayor W.T. Daniels will gather everyone’s resolutions to place inside the ball drop conducted by Greeneville Light & Power System.

To make a 2022 wish, visit the resolution station beginning at 8 p.m. near the intersection of Main and Depot. They can also be submitted online by CLICKING HERE.

Alcoholic beverages are prohibited on the street during this event.

Sponsors include Capitol Theatre, General Morgan Inn, GFL Environmental, Towne Square Package Store, Gosnell’s Stereo & Music, John Deere Power Products, Alliance AutoGas and Billy Endean, Edward Jones Financial Advisor.