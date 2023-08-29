GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A judge in Greeneville is putting a close on his judicial career to join a local law firm this week. Judge Thomas Wright will leave his senior position on Thursday and begin his new role with Collins Shipley PLLC on Labor Day, according to a release from the law firm.

“We are honored and thrilled to welcome Former Judge Tom Wright to our team,” says Curt Collins. “His remarkable career and deep insights into the legal realm will undoubtedly elevate our litigation capabilities and enhance the array of services we offer to our clients.”

The release said Wright’s legal experience spans several decades, and that he led the office of the federal defender in Greeneville, where he exclusively represented the accused in federal trials and appeals.

“With Judge Wright on board, our litigation capabilities are set to soar, and our commitment to alternative dispute resolution will be further fortified,” Collins said. “His addition marks an exciting chapter for us, one that will undoubtedly enhance our ability to provide exceptional legal representation and solutions to our clients.”

The release said the addition of Judge Wright to Collins Shipley PLLC will help the firm expand mediation services and have more effective strategies for resolving conflicts and disputes outside of court.