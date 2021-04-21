Greeneville Iris Festival set for May 15–16

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Greeneville Iris Festival (Photo courtesy of Greene County Partnership)

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Greeneville’s Iris Festival will return for its 26th year after last year’s event was nixed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This year’s event will take place May 15–16 in downtown Greeneville.

The festival features craftspeople, food vendors, dance stage, entertainment stage, cruise-in, and more.

Due to the pandemic, vendors will be spaced out to maintain social distancing and hand sanitizer will be available throughout the festival area.

For more information, visit greenevilleirisfestival.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss