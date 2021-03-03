Greeneville Iris Festival planned for May 15–16

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Organizers of the Greeneville Iris Festival are looking forward to the event’s return this spring after it was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 26th annual event will take place May 15–16.

Vendors will be spread farther apart, social distancing measures will be implemented, and hand sanitizing stations will be set up in order to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

With coronavirus numbers trending downward, Greene County Partnership President Jeff Taylor says organizers and vendors are excited about this year’s event.

“It is a vital piece of our downtown economic impact, it’s a great event in the spring,” Taylor said. “It is outdoors, so it is a great time to celebrate all that has occurred and we’re just excited to be able to do it.”

Applications for food and craft vendors are available right now at the Greene County Partnership.