GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Iris Festival returned to the streets of Greeneville this Saturday.

The arts and crafts festival hosted over 150 vendors and food trucks. Guests were also able to take part in dancing and live entertainment.

In addition, the festival featured a 3-mile walk known as the ‘Keep Greene Beautiful Walk’, the Sundown on Depot Car Show, and a bicycle ride.

“It means everything it fills up your hotels, it brings in your vendors, helps them sell their goods, it helps recognize and get Greene county out recognized throughout the state,” said Cecil Ellenburg, festival participant and lifelong resident of Greeneville.

This year’s event marked the festival’s 27th year.

According to the event’s Facebook page, the festival began in 1994 when it was created by the Greene County Partnership.