GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Live music, fireworks, and more filled the streets of Greeneville on Monday night for the town’s 10th annual American Downtown celebration.

Hundreds showed up and organizers said it was one of their biggest celebrations.

“Greeneville and Greene County really showed out this year, and so far this is a really big crowd from what we’ve seen in previous years,” emcee Chan Humbert said.

Before fireworks lit up the sky, a 70-plus float parade, live music, and food brought lots of energy to downtown.

There was also a five-minute hot dog eating contest, which challenged Greeneville’s best eaters.

“Wasn’t as bad as I thought. First try. Never done this before,” said Jordan Shaw, who competed in the contest.

“I could use some practice,” competitor Sam Helfrich said. “Next time, I’ll come back.”

Both Shaw and Helfrich are new to town.

“We rolled into town just a year ago,” Shaw said. “This is our one-year anniversary. It’s just a great place to meet people and get out and become part of the community.”

Around 10 p.m., the annual celebration drew to a close with a fireworks show.